Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,588 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up approximately 4.2% of Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $6,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 4.3% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 27,495,717 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,430,109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121,525 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,228,424 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,106,530,000 after purchasing an additional 733,712 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 6.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,881,462 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,525,557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250,002 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.6% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,319,088 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,273,812,000 after purchasing an additional 116,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,303,463,000. 81.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on V shares. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $183.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Visa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $181.00 target price for the company in a report on Sunday, May 3rd. Finally, Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Visa from $228.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.48.

Shares of V opened at $198.86 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $381.86 billion, a PE ratio of 34.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $194.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $186.88. Visa Inc has a 1-year low of $133.93 and a 1-year high of $214.17.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.04. Visa had a net margin of 52.26% and a return on equity of 43.45%. The firm had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Visa Inc will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Visa’s payout ratio is 22.06%.

In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 3,279 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.02, for a total transaction of $662,423.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 221,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,703,389.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 26,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.87, for a total transaction of $5,017,400.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 50,429 shares of company stock valued at $9,654,214. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

