Wells Fargo & Co Boosts Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) Price Target to $180.00

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) had its price objective raised by Wells Fargo & Co from $176.00 to $180.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on KSU. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Kansas City Southern from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. UBS Group cut Kansas City Southern from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $147.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Kansas City Southern from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $139.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Raymond James raised their target price on Kansas City Southern from $169.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Kansas City Southern from $146.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $157.70.

Get Kansas City Southern alerts:

NYSE:KSU opened at $156.36 on Monday. Kansas City Southern has a one year low of $92.86 and a one year high of $178.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 2.44. The stock has a market cap of $14.73 billion, a PE ratio of 22.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $150.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.52.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The transportation company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.05. Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 20.63%. The firm had revenue of $547.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $550.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Kansas City Southern will post 6.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 5th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.19%.

In related news, EVP Brian D. Hancock sold 3,500 shares of Kansas City Southern stock in a transaction on Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.75, for a total value of $548,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,936 shares in the company, valued at $3,908,718. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey M. Songer sold 4,492 shares of Kansas City Southern stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.50, for a total value of $707,490.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 11,292 shares of company stock valued at $1,736,970. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 2.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,280,141 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $925,888,000 after purchasing an additional 165,739 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 30.2% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,325,866 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $295,803,000 after purchasing an additional 538,881 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 3.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,797,147 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $228,175,000 after purchasing an additional 64,039 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 28.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,502,677 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $191,111,000 after purchasing an additional 331,863 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Kansas City Southern in the fourth quarter valued at $159,629,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.44% of the company’s stock.

Kansas City Southern Company Profile

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

Recommended Story: What is quantitative easing?

Receive News & Ratings for Kansas City Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kansas City Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.