WELL Health Technologies (OTCMKTS:TSE:WELL) Coverage Initiated at Desjardins

Investment analysts at Desjardins assumed coverage on shares of WELL Health Technologies (OTCMKTS:TSE:WELL) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $3.90 price target on the stock. Desjardins’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 24.20% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of WELL Health Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.50 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of WELL Health Technologies to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th.

Shares of WELL Health Technologies stock opened at $3.14 on Tuesday.

See Also: What is the CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for WELL Health Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WELL Health Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.