Wedbush Comments on Zions Bancorporation NA’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:ZION)

Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) – Equities researchers at Wedbush lifted their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Zions Bancorporation NA in a report released on Tuesday, July 21st. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $2.50 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.93. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Zions Bancorporation NA’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.89 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.95 EPS.

Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $686.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $694.13 million. Zions Bancorporation NA had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 7.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.99 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ZION. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from $30.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, June 5th. B. Riley cut shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. BidaskClub downgraded Zions Bancorporation NA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on Zions Bancorporation NA from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.95.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZION opened at $33.28 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.13. The company has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.70. Zions Bancorporation NA has a 12 month low of $23.58 and a 12 month high of $52.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Zions Bancorporation NA by 369.3% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,572 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,237 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Zions Bancorporation NA in the 2nd quarter worth about $64,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Zions Bancorporation NA during the 4th quarter worth $70,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Zions Bancorporation NA by 3,126.5% in the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 4,388 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 4,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in Zions Bancorporation NA by 142.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,554 shares of the bank’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 2,679 shares during the last quarter. 95.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Thomas E. Laursen sold 5,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.03, for a total value of $162,255.87. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 22,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $712,914.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Harris H. Simmons bought 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.43 per share, with a total value of $1,057,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 1,222,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,304,173.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; residential mortgage servicing and lending services; trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services.

