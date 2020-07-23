Wayfair (NYSE:W) Hits New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday after Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on the stock from $220.00 to $260.00. Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Wayfair traded as high as $234.36 and last traded at $228.80, with a volume of 33040 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $229.88.

W has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup downgraded shares of Wayfair from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $170.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Wayfair in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $63.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Wayfair from $163.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.57.

Get Wayfair alerts:

In other Wayfair news, insider Steve Oblak sold 2,175 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.95, for a total transaction of $474,041.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 147,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,214,535.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 6,182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.03, for a total transaction of $1,329,315.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 112,674 shares in the company, valued at $24,228,290.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 95,617 shares of company stock worth $17,025,951. 30.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in W. Prescott General Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. Prescott General Partners LLC now owns 4,639,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,914,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122,496 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Wayfair by 42.4% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,255,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,948,000 after acquiring an additional 969,834 shares in the last quarter. Great Hill Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in Wayfair during the 1st quarter worth $44,329,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its stake in Wayfair by 92.7% during the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,295,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,237,000 after acquiring an additional 623,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Wayfair during the 4th quarter worth $37,632,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $203.69 and its 200 day moving average is $124.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.65 and a beta of 3.37.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($2.30) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.60) by $0.30. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.62) earnings per share. Wayfair’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Wayfair Inc will post -6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wayfair Company Profile (NYSE:W)

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides approximately 14 million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers selection of furniture, décor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal décor, and other home goods through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold.

Featured Story: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Wayfair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wayfair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.