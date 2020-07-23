Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.89 Per Share

Analysts predict that Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W) will report $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Twelve analysts have made estimates for Wayfair’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.23) and the highest is $1.86. Wayfair reported earnings of ($1.35) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 165.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wayfair will report full-year earnings of ($4.16) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.00) to ($2.11). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($3.08) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.95) to $1.54. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Wayfair.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($2.30) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.60) by $0.30. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.62) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Wayfair from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Wayfair from $67.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine downgraded Wayfair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Barclays upped their price target on Wayfair from $56.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Wayfair from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Wayfair presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.57.

In related news, CTO James R. Miller sold 328 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $73,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 22,902 shares in the company, valued at $5,152,950. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Edmond Macri sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $39,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $851,110. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 95,617 shares of company stock valued at $17,025,951. Company insiders own 30.86% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new position in Wayfair during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Wayfair by 521.6% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Wayfair by 133.9% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in Wayfair during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in Wayfair during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:W opened at $226.00 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $21.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.65 and a beta of 3.37. Wayfair has a 1 year low of $21.70 and a 1 year high of $234.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $203.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.20.

Wayfair Company Profile

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides approximately 14 million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers selection of furniture, décor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal décor, and other home goods through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold.

