Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.50 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) to report $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Waters’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.32 to $1.67. Waters reported earnings of $2.14 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 29.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Waters will report full year earnings of $8.10 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.62 to $8.59. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $9.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.09 to $9.53. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Waters.

Get Waters alerts:

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $464.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.07 million. Waters had a return on equity of 1,937.83% and a net margin of 22.77%. Waters’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS.

WAT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Waters from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Waters from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Waters from $186.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. ValuEngine cut Waters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Waters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $185.11.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Waters by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,776,749 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,051,656,000 after purchasing an additional 161,552 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Waters by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,379,300 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $979,304,000 after purchasing an additional 269,768 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Waters by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,667,020 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $849,633,000 after acquiring an additional 64,389 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Waters by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,645,807 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $384,545,000 after acquiring an additional 4,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Waters by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,015,785 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $184,924,000 after acquiring an additional 17,210 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WAT opened at $223.84 on Monday. Waters has a 12-month low of $154.39 and a 12-month high of $245.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.86 billion, a PE ratio of 27.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $193.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $200.21.

About Waters

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

Featured Story: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Waters (WAT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Waters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.