Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Director Sells $33,689.25 in Stock

Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Director Frank M. Clark sold 315 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.95, for a total transaction of $33,689.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,485,072.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Shares of WM opened at $108.21 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.40, a PEG ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.74. Waste Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.34 and a twelve month high of $126.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.73.
Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.93. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 27.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several research analysts recently issued reports on WM shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Waste Management from $132.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Waste Management in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Argus decreased their price objective on Waste Management from $135.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 15th. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on Waste Management from $132.00 to $104.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Waste Management from $131.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.79.
About Waste Management
Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.
