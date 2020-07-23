Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Director Sells $33,689.25 in Stock

Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Director Frank M. Clark sold 315 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.95, for a total transaction of $33,689.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,485,072.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of WM opened at $108.21 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.40, a PEG ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.74. Waste Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.34 and a twelve month high of $126.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.73.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.93. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 27.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WM. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Waste Management by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 305,407 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,804,000 after purchasing an additional 58,396 shares in the last quarter. JBJ Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 11.1% during the first quarter. JBJ Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,483 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in Waste Management by 3.0% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 79,792 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,386,000 after buying an additional 2,299 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Waste Management by 48.3% in the first quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 11,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,075,000 after buying an additional 3,783 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Waste Management by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 736 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.45% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on WM shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Waste Management from $132.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Waste Management in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Argus decreased their price objective on Waste Management from $135.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 15th. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on Waste Management from $132.00 to $104.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Waste Management from $131.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.79.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

