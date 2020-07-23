Washburn Capital Management Inc. Sells 200 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Washburn Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,200 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Washburn Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VZ. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $2,775,411,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter valued at $109,968,000. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 35,217,774 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,892,254,000 after purchasing an additional 5,213,722 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 1,504.5% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,444,462 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $238,801,000 after purchasing an additional 4,167,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 15,146,312 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $797,614,000 after purchasing an additional 3,886,881 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

In other news, SVP Anthony T. Skiadas sold 10,744 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.10, for a total value of $613,482.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,570,307.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VZ opened at $55.75 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $230.69 billion, a PE ratio of 12.58, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.45. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.84 and a 12 month high of $62.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $55.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 33.26% and a net margin of 14.00%. The firm had revenue of $31.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be given a $0.615 dividend. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.14%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Raymond James raised their price objective on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Verizon Communications from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Verizon Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.63.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

Featured Story: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.