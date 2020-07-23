Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Westside Investment Management Inc.

Westside Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 69.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,565 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 40,206 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney makes up approximately 0.2% of Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $369,573,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parcion Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 23.5% in the second quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,320 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 0.4% in the second quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 150,824 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $16,819,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. Sara Bay Financial acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,338,000. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 4.0% in the second quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,477 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,060,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period. Finally, Sunflower Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the second quarter valued at approximately $385,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $119.03 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.07, a PEG ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 1.10. Walt Disney Co has a 1-year low of $79.07 and a 1-year high of $153.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $116.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.57.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The entertainment giant reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $18.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.49 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 9.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.61 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Walt Disney Co will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on DIS shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Consumer Edge lowered shares of Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Moffett Nathanson cut shares of Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Friday, June 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.35.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

