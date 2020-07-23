Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its holdings in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,590,739 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 11,073 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney makes up about 0.7% of New York State Teachers Retirement System’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.14% of Walt Disney worth $288,893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 496,070 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $71,747,000 after buying an additional 63,786 shares during the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at $1,823,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,993 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 179.3% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 444,180 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $64,242,000 after buying an additional 285,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,998 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $5,062,000 after buying an additional 3,641 shares during the last quarter. 62.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DIS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $115.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Macquarie restated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $161.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.35.

Shares of DIS opened at $119.03 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $116.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.07, a P/E/G ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 1.10. Walt Disney Co has a 1-year low of $79.07 and a 1-year high of $153.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The entertainment giant reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $18.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.49 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 6.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.61 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Walt Disney Co will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

