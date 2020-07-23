Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Highland Private Wealth Management

Highland Private Wealth Management lowered its position in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,031 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 188 shares during the quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,645 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 2,571 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC now owns 2,165 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,290 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winning Points Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Winning Points Advisors LLC now owns 3,967 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.66% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DIS shares. Cfra reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $160.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Walt Disney in a report on Monday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $137.00 price objective for the company. Imperial Capital reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Walt Disney from $115.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Macquarie reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Friday, June 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.35.

DIS stock opened at $119.03 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $116.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.57. Walt Disney Co has a fifty-two week low of $79.07 and a fifty-two week high of $153.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.26 billion, a PE ratio of 26.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 1.10.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The entertainment giant reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.23). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 6.88%. The company had revenue of $18.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Walt Disney Co will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

