Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) Shares Purchased by Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,958 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,645 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 2,571 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Premier Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC now owns 2,165 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,290 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Winning Points Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Winning Points Advisors LLC now owns 3,967 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DIS opened at $119.03 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.57. The company has a market cap of $214.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Walt Disney Co has a 52 week low of $79.07 and a 52 week high of $153.41.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The entertainment giant reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $18.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.49 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 6.88%. The business’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Walt Disney Co will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

DIS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Walt Disney from $107.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Cowen cut Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $101.00 to $97.00 in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $137.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Imperial Capital reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.35.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

