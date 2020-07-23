Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) Shares Purchased by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,154,170 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 26,215 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.13% of Walgreens Boots Alliance worth $48,925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WBA. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $492,928,000. Aristotle Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 53.2% during the first quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 7,289,353 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $333,488,000 after buying an additional 2,529,868 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 105.4% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 4,695,281 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $264,568,000 after buying an additional 2,409,392 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 17.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,039,778 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $413,569,000 after buying an additional 1,350,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 57.4% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,291,920 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $150,606,000 after buying an additional 1,200,358 shares in the last quarter. 57.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WBA opened at $40.69 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.07 billion, a PE ratio of 49.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a 12-month low of $36.65 and a 12-month high of $64.50.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 9th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $34.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.32 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 0.55% and a return on equity of 19.43%. The company’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be issued a $0.4675 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 18th. This is a boost from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.60%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.55%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WBA. BidaskClub cut shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Friday, July 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $48.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

