W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) Announces Earnings Results

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The insurance provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.17), MarketWatch Earnings reports. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 7.53% and a net margin of 4.57%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share.

Shares of W. R. Berkley stock opened at $63.93 on Thursday. W. R. Berkley has a one year low of $43.05 and a one year high of $79.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $59.07 and its 200 day moving average is $61.11. The firm has a market cap of $11.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.71, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.83.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 23rd were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 22nd. This is a positive change from W. R. Berkley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. W. R. Berkley’s payout ratio is 15.84%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cfra reduced their target price on W. R. Berkley from $77.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Saturday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on W. R. Berkley from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. TheStreet upgraded W. R. Berkley from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on W. R. Berkley from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.63.

About W. R. Berkley

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and professional liability lines.

