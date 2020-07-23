VOLVO AB/ADR’s (VLVLY) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their overweight rating on shares of VOLVO AB/ADR (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of VOLVO AB/ADR in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered VOLVO AB/ADR from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Sunday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating on shares of VOLVO AB/ADR in a research report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.00.

VLVLY stock opened at $18.08 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.72. VOLVO AB/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $9.05 and a fifty-two week high of $18.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $35.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 1.49.

VOLVO AB/ADR (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $9.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.49 billion. VOLVO AB/ADR had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 5.03%. Equities analysts predict that VOLVO AB/ADR will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

About VOLVO AB/ADR

AB Volvo (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells trucks, buses, construction equipment, and marine and industrial engines in Europe, North America, South America, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. The company offers trucks for long-haulage, construction, and distribution purposes under the Volvo, UD Trucks, Renault Trucks, Mack, Eicher, and Dongfeng brands; and city and intercity buses, coaches, and bus chassis under the Volvo, Prevost, Nova Bus, and UD Bus brands.

