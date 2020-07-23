VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) Shares Purchased by 180 Wealth Advisors LLC

180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 13.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,706 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in VMware were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VMW. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in VMware in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in VMware by 169.2% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 245 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in VMware in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its stake in VMware by 931.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 423 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in VMware by 6,700.0% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 476 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. 17.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other VMware news, COO Sanjay Poonen sold 66,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.62, for a total transaction of $8,356,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 228,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,934,695.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 676 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.65, for a total value of $95,079.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,183,395.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 184,264 shares of company stock valued at $24,599,838. 28.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE VMW opened at $144.23 on Thursday. VMware, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.00 and a fifty-two week high of $182.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $145.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $138.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $60.10 billion, a PE ratio of 31.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.81.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.32. VMware had a return on equity of 30.45% and a net margin of 58.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. VMware’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that VMware, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

VMW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cfra raised VMware from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $154.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on VMware from $165.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on VMware from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on VMware from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of VMware in a report on Monday, June 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. VMware presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.78.

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. The company offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

