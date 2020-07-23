Vistagen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN) Shares Gap Up to $0.74

Shares of Vistagen Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VTGN) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.87, but opened at $0.74. Vistagen Therapeutics shares last traded at $0.78, with a volume of 103,903 shares traded.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vistagen Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 25th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 price target on shares of Vistagen Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $0.85.

The firm has a market cap of $43.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.54.

Vistagen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 29th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.01. Research analysts predict that Vistagen Therapeutics Inc will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Vistagen Therapeutics stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Vistagen Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VTGN) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 171,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.35% of Vistagen Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period. 4.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vistagen Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:VTGN)

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing medicines for depression and other central nervous system (CNS) disorders. The company's lead product candidate is AV-101, which is in Phase II development stage, an adjunctive treatment used for major depressive disorder.

