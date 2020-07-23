Visa Inc Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 (NYSE:V)

Visa Inc (NYSE:V) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 22nd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share by the credit-card processor on Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%.

Visa has increased its dividend payment by an average of 79.5% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 11 consecutive years. Visa has a payout ratio of 23.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Visa to earn $5.77 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.8%.

Shares of V opened at $198.86 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $194.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $186.88. Visa has a 12-month low of $133.93 and a 12-month high of $214.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $381.86 billion, a PE ratio of 34.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 43.45% and a net margin of 52.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Visa will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

V has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays cut their target price on Visa from $230.00 to $209.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Visa from $182.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Wedbush raised their target price on Visa from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $189.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $195.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $207.48.

In related news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 26,150 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.87, for a total value of $5,017,400.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.78, for a total value of $1,272,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 139,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,283,780.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,429 shares of company stock worth $9,654,214 in the last three months. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

