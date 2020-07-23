Visa Inc (NYSE:V) Shares Acquired by NewFocus Financial Group LLC

NewFocus Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 333.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,946 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,344 shares during the period. NewFocus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa by 57.8% in the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 172 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Laffer Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC increased its stake in Visa by 102.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. 81.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

V has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $195.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $182.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.48.

V stock opened at $198.86 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $194.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $186.88. Visa Inc has a 12 month low of $133.93 and a 12 month high of $214.17. The company has a market cap of $381.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.04. Visa had a net margin of 52.26% and a return on equity of 43.45%. The firm had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Visa Inc will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.06%.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.78, for a total transaction of $1,272,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 139,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,283,780.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 3,279 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.02, for a total transaction of $662,423.58. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 221,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,703,389.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,429 shares of company stock valued at $9,654,214. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

