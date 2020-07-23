Virtus Investment Partners (VRTS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, July 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $3.14 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The closed-end fund reported $3.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by $0.20. Virtus Investment Partners had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 22.11%. The company had revenue of $127.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.39 million. On average, analysts expect Virtus Investment Partners to post $14 EPS for the current fiscal year and $16 EPS for the next fiscal year.

VRTS stock opened at $131.38 on Thursday. Virtus Investment Partners has a 12-month low of $55.37 and a 12-month high of $141.79. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.53, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $116.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.46.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be given a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. Virtus Investment Partners’s payout ratio is 18.11%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VRTS. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Virtus Investment Partners from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Virtus Investment Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Virtus Investment Partners in a report on Friday, July 17th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Virtus Investment Partners from $140.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Virtus Investment Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.00.

About Virtus Investment Partners

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

