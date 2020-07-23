Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Village Farms International Inc. is a producer, marketer and distributor of greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers and cucumbers primarily in North America. The Company’s operating segments consists of Produce business and the Energy business. Produce business markets and sells the product group, which consists of tomatoes, bell peppers and cucumbers. Energy business produces power. Village Farms International Inc. is based in Delta, Canada. “

Get Village Farms International alerts:

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital cut their price objective on shares of Village Farms International from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Village Farms International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 20th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Village Farms International from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Village Farms International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of Village Farms International from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Village Farms International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:VFF opened at $5.60 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $315.73 million and a PE ratio of 140.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.48. Village Farms International has a fifty-two week low of $2.07 and a fifty-two week high of $14.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $32.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.77 million. Village Farms International had a net margin of 1.26% and a negative return on equity of 2.16%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Village Farms International will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

In other Village Farms International news, CEO Michael A. Degiglio sold 151,796 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.25, for a total transaction of $948,725.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,289,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,060,956.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 20.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Village Farms International by 132.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 6,958 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Village Farms International by 47.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 4,537 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Village Farms International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Village Farms International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $141,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Village Farms International by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 25,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 4,998 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

About Village Farms International

Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. The company operates in two segments, Produce Business and Energy Business. It also owns and operates a 7.0 megawatt power plant that generates and sells electricity to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority.

Featured Article: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Village Farms International (VFF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Village Farms International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Village Farms International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.