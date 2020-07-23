VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Macquarie

Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) in a research note released on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. They set an outperform rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of VICI Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. TheStreet raised shares of VICI Properties from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $24.50 to $26.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $26.11.

VICI stock opened at $22.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.42 billion, a PE ratio of 26.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 69.44 and a current ratio of 69.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.19 and its 200 day moving average is $20.90. VICI Properties has a one year low of $9.85 and a one year high of $28.75.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $255.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.68 million. VICI Properties had a net margin of 39.66% and a return on equity of 4.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that VICI Properties will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.298 per share. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 29th. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.41%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in VICI Properties during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Enterprise Financial Services Corp raised its stake in VICI Properties by 1,023.3% during the first quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 1,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in VICI Properties by 68.5% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in VICI Properties by 32.0% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in VICI Properties during the first quarter worth about $67,000.

VICI Properties Company Profile

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 22 gaming facilities comprising approximately 39 million square feet and features approximately 14,800 hotel rooms and approximately 150 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

