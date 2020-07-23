Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Stake Boosted by First National Corp MA ADV

First National Corp MA ADV grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,522 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares during the quarter. First National Corp MA ADV’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VZ. Norges Bank bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,775,411,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter worth approximately $109,968,000. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 35,217,774 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,892,254,000 after buying an additional 5,213,722 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 1,504.5% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,444,462 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $238,801,000 after buying an additional 4,167,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 15,146,312 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $797,614,000 after buying an additional 3,886,881 shares in the last quarter. 65.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Anthony T. Skiadas sold 10,744 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.10, for a total value of $613,482.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 27,501 shares in the company, valued at $1,570,307.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:VZ opened at $55.75 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $55.72 and a 200-day moving average of $56.66. The company has a market capitalization of $230.69 billion, a PE ratio of 12.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.45. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $48.84 and a one year high of $62.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $31.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.37 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 33.26% and a net margin of 14.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be issued a $0.615 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.41%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 51.14%.

VZ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group raised Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Oppenheimer began coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Friday, April 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Raymond James upped their target price on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.63.

Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

