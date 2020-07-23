Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Sold by Nwam LLC

Nwam LLC cut its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,603 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 18,114 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $3,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VZ. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,775,411,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Verizon Communications during the first quarter worth approximately $109,968,000. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 17.4% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 35,217,774 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,892,254,000 after purchasing an additional 5,213,722 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 1,504.5% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,444,462 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $238,801,000 after purchasing an additional 4,167,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 34.5% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 15,146,312 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $797,614,000 after purchasing an additional 3,886,881 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on VZ. Oppenheimer began coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, April 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, April 27th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. ValuEngine cut Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Verizon Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.63.

In related news, SVP Anthony T. Skiadas sold 10,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.10, for a total value of $613,482.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,501 shares in the company, valued at $1,570,307.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications stock opened at $55.75 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.84 and a 12 month high of $62.22. The stock has a market cap of $230.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.45.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 33.26%. The business had revenue of $31.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. Verizon Communications’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th will be issued a $0.615 dividend. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.14%.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

Read More: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.