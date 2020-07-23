Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Sold by Eastern Bank

Eastern Bank cut its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 341,902 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 8,170 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications comprises about 1.2% of Eastern Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Eastern Bank’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $18,849,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 299,151 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $16,492,000 after purchasing an additional 3,262 shares during the period. Private Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,777,000. Spinnaker Trust boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 45,353 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,499,000 after buying an additional 6,113 shares in the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 31,522 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,738,000 after buying an additional 1,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunflower Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter worth about $387,000. 65.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on VZ shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Nomura Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.63.

In related news, SVP Anthony T. Skiadas sold 10,744 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.10, for a total transaction of $613,482.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 27,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,570,307.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of VZ stock opened at $55.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $230.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.58, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.45. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.84 and a 1-year high of $62.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.66.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $31.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.37 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 33.26%. The company’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. Analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.615 per share. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.14%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

