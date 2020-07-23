Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Acquired by Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 133,313 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,758 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications comprises about 0.9% of Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $7,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VZ. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 31,547 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,904,000 after purchasing an additional 5,853 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 24,816,651 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,523,729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239,207 shares during the period. Vigilare Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,177,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,035,051 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $63,552,000 after acquiring an additional 9,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $160,000. 65.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Anthony T. Skiadas sold 10,744 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.10, for a total value of $613,482.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 27,501 shares in the company, valued at $1,570,307.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VZ. Nomura reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Sunday, April 26th. Nomura Securities cut their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, April 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.63.

Shares of VZ opened at $55.75 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $231.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.45. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.84 and a fifty-two week high of $62.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $55.72 and its 200-day moving average is $56.66.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $31.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.37 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 33.26% and a net margin of 14.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be issued a $0.615 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.41%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 51.14%.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

