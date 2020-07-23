Veracyte Inc (NASDAQ:VCYT) Insider John Walter Hanna, Jr. Sells 653 Shares

Veracyte Inc (NASDAQ:VCYT) insider John Walter Hanna, Jr. sold 653 shares of Veracyte stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.36, for a total value of $21,131.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,777,070.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

VCYT opened at $31.39 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.44. Veracyte Inc has a twelve month low of $13.90 and a twelve month high of $32.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.24 and a beta of 0.84.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.06). Veracyte had a negative return on equity of 9.68% and a negative net margin of 18.36%. The company had revenue of $31.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.31 million. On average, research analysts expect that Veracyte Inc will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VCYT. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 26.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 971,802 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $23,625,000 after buying an additional 200,699 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 53.3% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 22,183 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 7,716 shares during the last quarter. AXA lifted its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 7.3% during the first quarter. AXA now owns 178,385 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,337,000 after buying an additional 12,185 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Veracyte during the first quarter worth approximately $632,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 2.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 654,048 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,900,000 after buying an additional 15,736 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on VCYT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Veracyte from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Veracyte from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Veracyte in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Veracyte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.50.

Veracyte Company Profile

Veracyte, Inc operates as a genomic diagnostics company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas solutions for a complex landscape in thyroid nodule diagnosis to physicians; Percepta Bronchial Genomic Classifier solution for use in lung cancer diagnosis; and Envisia Genomic Classifier solution for the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

