VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) Downgraded by BidaskClub

VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

VEON has been the subject of several other research reports. VTB Capital upgraded VEON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. ValuEngine upgraded VEON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded VEON from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.40.

Get VEON alerts:

VEON stock opened at $1.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.45. VEON has a fifty-two week low of $1.25 and a fifty-two week high of $3.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.74 and a 200-day moving average of $1.90.

VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter. VEON had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 2.66%. Equities analysts predict that VEON will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in VEON by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,421,569 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $6,127,000 after purchasing an additional 9,261 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of VEON by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 219,193 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 17,387 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of VEON by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,272,893 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $4,942,000 after acquiring an additional 17,462 shares in the last quarter. Quilter Plc raised its holdings in shares of VEON by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 430,594 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $650,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VEON by 159.6% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 34,792 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 21,392 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.32% of the company’s stock.

VEON Company Profile

VEON Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed-line telecommunications services. It offers voice and data telecommunication services through a range of mobile and fixed-line technologies. The company provides value added services, including short messages, multimedia messages, caller number identification, call waiting, data transmission, mobile internet, downloadable content, mobile finance services, machine-to-machine, and other services; national and international roaming services; wireless Internet access and mobile financial services; and mobile bundles and call completion services.

Featured Story: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for VEON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VEON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.