Van Elle (LON:VANL) Stock Price Down 1.6%

Van Elle Holdings PLC (LON:VANL) shares were down 1.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 31.12 ($0.38) and last traded at GBX 31 ($0.38), approximately 5,534 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 82,203 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 31.50 ($0.39).

Separately, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 45 ($0.55) price objective (down previously from GBX 55 ($0.68)) on shares of Van Elle in a research report on Thursday, June 4th.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 33.86 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 40.54. The company has a market capitalization of $33.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.10.

Van Elle Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ground engineering services in the United Kingdom. The company offers a range of services, such as auger displacement piling, cased continuous flight auger piling, continuous flight auger piling, design, drilled piling, drilling and grouting, driven piling, foundation testing, ground investigation, rail sheet piling, specialist piling, rock bolt and netting, rotary bored piling, screw piling, and precast modular foundation services, as well as precast modular signal, gantry, and OLE foundation services; specialist on-track rail, restricted access, and highway GI Services; and services in the areas of geothermal boreholes, and ground anchors and soil nails.

