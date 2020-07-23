ValuEngine Upgrades Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) to “Strong-Buy”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on EB. Zacks Investment Research reissued a buy rating and issued a $10.75 target price on shares of Eventbrite in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a hold rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Eventbrite in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Eventbrite in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Eventbrite currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $11.95.

Eventbrite stock opened at $8.60 on Wednesday. Eventbrite has a fifty-two week low of $5.71 and a fifty-two week high of $22.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.49.

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($1.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($1.42). Eventbrite had a negative net margin of 69.71% and a negative return on equity of 51.80%. The firm had revenue of $49.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Eventbrite will post -2.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EB. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Eventbrite during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Eventbrite by 1,826.7% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 3,763 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Eventbrite by 106.6% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,940 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in shares of Eventbrite by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 9,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Eventbrite by 440.9% during the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 2,888 shares in the last quarter. 53.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Eventbrite

Eventbrite, Inc operates a ticketing and event technology platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, increase reach, and drive ticket sales. The company was formerly known as Mollyguard Corporation and changed its name to Eventbrite, Inc in 2009.

