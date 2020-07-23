ValuEngine Lowers WIRECARD AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:WCAGY) to Strong Sell

ValuEngine downgraded shares of WIRECARD AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:WCAGY) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

WCAGY has been the subject of several other reports. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of WIRECARD AG/ADR from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Barclays cut shares of WIRECARD AG/ADR from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Nord/LB cut shares of WIRECARD AG/ADR from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. HSBC cut shares of WIRECARD AG/ADR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of WIRECARD AG/ADR from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS:WCAGY opened at $1.00 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $264.50 million, a PE ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.42. WIRECARD AG/ADR has a twelve month low of $0.61 and a twelve month high of $87.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.94.

Wirecard AG, a technology company, provides outsourcing and white label solutions for electronic payments worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Payment Processing & Risk Management, Acquiring & Issuing, and Call Center & Communication Services. The Payment Processing & Risk Management segment offers products and service for the acceptance or transactions, and the processing of electronic payments and associated processes.

