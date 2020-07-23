ValuEngine Lowers Petmed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) to Strong Sell

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Petmed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

PETS has been the topic of several other research reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Petmed Express from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Sidoti lowered shares of Petmed Express from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $25.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:PETS opened at $32.66 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.97. The stock has a market cap of $658.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.16 and a beta of 0.71. Petmed Express has a fifty-two week low of $15.12 and a fifty-two week high of $42.88.

Petmed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $96.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.96 million. Petmed Express had a net margin of 9.41% and a return on equity of 21.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.26 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%.

In other news, CFO Bruce S. Rosenbloom sold 3,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $133,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,550 shares in the company, valued at $1,262,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bruce S. Rosenbloom sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $122,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 34,884 shares in the company, valued at $1,220,940. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,834 shares of company stock worth $1,485,860 over the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of Petmed Express by 505.9% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Petmed Express by 99.3% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Petmed Express by 2,152.1% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,023 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Petmed Express by 41.2% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Petmed Express in the 1st quarter valued at $105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.26% of the company’s stock.

About Petmed Express

PetMed Express, Inc and its subsidiaries, doing business as 1-800-PetMeds, operates as a pet pharmacy in the United States. It markets prescription and non-prescription pet medications, and other health products for dogs and cats directly to the consumers. The company offers non-prescription medications and supplies, including flea and tick control products, bone and joint care products, vitamins, treats, nutritional supplements, hygiene products, and supplies; and prescription medications, such as heartworm preventative, flea and tick preventative, arthritis, thyroid, diabetes, pain, heart/blood pressure, and other specialty medications, as well as generic substitutes.

