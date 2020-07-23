ValuEngine Lowers aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) to Hold

ValuEngine lowered shares of aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

LIFE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of aTyr Pharma from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of aTyr Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a hold rating on shares of aTyr Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.95.

NASDAQ LIFE opened at $4.47 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.03. aTyr Pharma has a 12 month low of $2.13 and a 12 month high of $7.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.82 and a quick ratio of 4.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.69 million, a P/E ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 2.32.

aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.43. aTyr Pharma had a negative net margin of 185.14% and a negative return on equity of 52.40%. The company had revenue of $8.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that aTyr Pharma will post -2.33 EPS for the current year.

In other aTyr Pharma news, CEO Sanjay Shukla purchased 6,000 shares of aTyr Pharma stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.27 per share, with a total value of $25,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,132.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 9.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LIFE. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in aTyr Pharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in aTyr Pharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in aTyr Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in aTyr Pharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in aTyr Pharma by 1,002.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 37,999 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 34,551 shares in the last quarter. 56.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

aTyr Pharma Company Profile

aTyr Pharma, Inc, a biotherapeutics company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines based on novel immunological pathways in the United States. Its therapeutic candidate pipeline includes ATYR1923 candidate, a fusion protein comprising the immuno-modulatory domain of histidyl tRNA synthetase fused of a human antibody that is in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for treating patients with interstitial lung diseases (ILDs), such as pulmonary sarcoidosis; and in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat chronic hypersensitivity pneumonitis and connective tissue disease ILD.

