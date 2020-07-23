ValuEngine Lowers Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) to Hold

ValuEngine lowered shares of Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on ABUS. Chardan Capital reissued a buy rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. B. Riley reissued a buy rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Wedbush raised shares of Arbutus Biopharma from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the company from $2.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arbutus Biopharma from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Arbutus Biopharma from $8.00 to $4.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $5.04.

NASDAQ ABUS opened at $2.82 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 2.83. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.17. Arbutus Biopharma has a 1 year low of $0.82 and a 1 year high of $3.66.

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 million. Equities research analysts predict that Arbutus Biopharma will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Arbutus Biopharma in the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Spark Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Arbutus Biopharma during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Arbutus Biopharma during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in Arbutus Biopharma in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma in the 1st quarter worth about $73,000. 38.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Arbutus Biopharma

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of a cure for patients suffering from chronic Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection in Canada and the United States. Its HBV product pipeline consists of AB-506, a capsid inhibitor that has shown improved potency and pharmacokinetics over its first generation capsid inhibitor; and AB-423, which is in pre-clinical studies.

