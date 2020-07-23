USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC) Stock Price Up 2.5%

USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC) shares rose 2.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $11.98 and last traded at $12.07, approximately 8,246 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 284,144 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.77.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded USA Compression Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on USA Compression Partners from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on USA Compression Partners from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine upgraded USA Compression Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group upgraded USA Compression Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.71.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.86 and a 200 day moving average of $11.58. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70.

USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.06. USA Compression Partners had a positive return on equity of 4.84% and a negative net margin of 80.65%. The company had revenue of $179.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.96 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that USA Compression Partners LP will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Eric D. Long acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.10 per share, with a total value of $81,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of USAC. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of USA Compression Partners by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 23,387 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 5,520 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of USA Compression Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $249,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of USA Compression Partners by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 272,841 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,949,000 after purchasing an additional 5,045 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of USA Compression Partners by 89.4% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 30,202 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 14,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of USA Compression Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,209,000. 27.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC)

USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment.

