US Capital Advisors Comments on WPX Energy Inc’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:WPX)

WPX Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX) – Research analysts at US Capital Advisors boosted their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of WPX Energy in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 22nd. US Capital Advisors analyst C. Horwitz now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will earn $0.04 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.02. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for WPX Energy’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.05 EPS.

WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $625.59 million. WPX Energy had a positive return on equity of 3.13% and a negative net margin of 2.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 289.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on WPX. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of WPX Energy from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Scotiabank boosted their price target on WPX Energy from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Imperial Capital lifted their price target on shares of WPX Energy from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. ValuEngine upgraded WPX Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded WPX Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $5.25 to $6.75 in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. WPX Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.10.

WPX stock opened at $6.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.31, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 3.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.41. WPX Energy has a 52-week low of $1.94 and a 52-week high of $14.43.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of WPX Energy by 241.3% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,130 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 5,748 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of WPX Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. People s United Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in WPX Energy during the first quarter worth about $33,000. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of WPX Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of WPX Energy in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.83% of the company’s stock.

About WPX Energy

WPX Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company, engages in the exploitation and development of unconventional properties in the United States. The company operates 657 wells and owns interests in 808 wells covering an area of approximately 130,000 net acres located in Delaware Basin, Texas and New Mexico; and operates 323 wells and owns interests in 87 wells that covers an area of approximately 85,087 net acres situated in the Williston Basin, North Dakota.

