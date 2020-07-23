Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) Receives “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, TipRanks reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $3.50 target price on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Uranium Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th.

Shares of UEC stock opened at $1.03 on Wednesday. Uranium Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.35 and a fifty-two week high of $1.26.

Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UEC. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. acquired a new position in Uranium Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Uranium Energy by 42.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 51,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 15,366 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Uranium Energy by 118.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 55,644 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 30,120 shares during the period. Global Strategic Management Inc. acquired a new position in Uranium Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Uranium Energy by 151.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 86,723 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 52,263 shares during the period.

About Uranium Energy

Uranium Energy Corp. engages in exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing uranium and titanium concentrates in the United States, Canada, and Paraguay. It owns interests in the Palangana mine, Burke Hollow, Goliad, Longhorn, and Salvo projects located in Texas; Anderson, Workman Creek, and Los Cuatros projects situated in Arizona; Slick Rock project in Colorado; Diabase project located in Canada; and Yuty, Oviedo, and Alto Paraná titanium projects in Paraguay.

