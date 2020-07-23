Unum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UMRX) Stock Price Down 3.3%

Unum Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:UMRX) traded down 3.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.86 and last traded at $2.90, 5,734 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 100% from the average session volume of 7,560,392 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.00.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Unum Therapeutics from $18.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Unum Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.50 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, May 30th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded Unum Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $1.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.88.

Get Unum Therapeutics alerts:

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.77. The company has a market cap of $86.63 million, a P/E ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a current ratio of 3.37.

Unum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UMRX) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $7.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.00 million. Unum Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 83.39% and a negative net margin of 99.09%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Unum Therapeutics Inc will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Unum Therapeutics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Unum Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:UMRX) by 2,626.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 354,458 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 341,458 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.16% of Unum Therapeutics worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 29.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Unum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UMRX)

Unum Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes immunotherapy products for cancer. The company is developing ACTR707 used in combination with rituximab, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat adult patients with relapsed or refractory CD20+ non-Hodgkin lymphoma (r/r NHL).

See Also: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Unum Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unum Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.