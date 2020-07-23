Universal Forest Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) COO Allen T. Peters Sells 1,767 Shares of Stock

Universal Forest Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) COO Allen T. Peters sold 1,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $91,884.00.
Shares of Universal Forest Products stock opened at $52.46 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.16 and a 200-day moving average of $44.78. Universal Forest Products, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.17 and a 1-year high of $58.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.60.
Universal Forest Products (NASDAQ:UFPI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.45. Universal Forest Products had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 14.91%. Research analysts forecast that Universal Forest Products, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UFPI. Norges Bank bought a new position in Universal Forest Products in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,336,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Universal Forest Products by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,071,329 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $77,032,000 after purchasing an additional 338,723 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Universal Forest Products in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $9,831,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Universal Forest Products by 3,478.5% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 214,710 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,241,000 after purchasing an additional 208,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in Universal Forest Products by 44.7% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 528,818 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,666,000 after purchasing an additional 163,298 shares during the last quarter. 78.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Universal Forest Products Company Profile
Universal Forest Products, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, and decorative lawn and garden products; and engineered wood components, which include roof and floor trusses, wall panels, engineered floor systems, I-joists, and lumber packages.
