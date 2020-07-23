Universal Forest Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) COO Allen T. Peters Sells 1,767 Shares of Stock

Universal Forest Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) COO Allen T. Peters sold 1,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $91,884.00.

Shares of Universal Forest Products stock opened at $52.46 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.16 and a 200-day moving average of $44.78. Universal Forest Products, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.17 and a 1-year high of $58.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.60.

Universal Forest Products (NASDAQ:UFPI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.45. Universal Forest Products had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 14.91%. Research analysts forecast that Universal Forest Products, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on UFPI. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Universal Forest Products from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Universal Forest Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 13th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Universal Forest Products from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Universal Forest Products from $58.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Universal Forest Products from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.67.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UFPI. Norges Bank bought a new position in Universal Forest Products in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,336,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Universal Forest Products by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,071,329 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $77,032,000 after purchasing an additional 338,723 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Universal Forest Products in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $9,831,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Universal Forest Products by 3,478.5% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 214,710 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,241,000 after purchasing an additional 208,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in Universal Forest Products by 44.7% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 528,818 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,666,000 after purchasing an additional 163,298 shares during the last quarter. 78.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Universal Forest Products Company Profile

Universal Forest Products, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, and decorative lawn and garden products; and engineered wood components, which include roof and floor trusses, wall panels, engineered floor systems, I-joists, and lumber packages.

