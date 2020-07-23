UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) Director Stephen J. Hemsley Sells 59,012 Shares

UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 59,012 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.04, for a total value of $18,119,044.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 909,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $279,117,475.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $306.71 on Thursday. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a one year low of $187.72 and a one year high of $315.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $297.30 and its 200 day moving average is $283.19. The firm has a market cap of $290.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.25, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.72.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.28 by $1.84. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 29.28% and a net margin of 6.90%. The company had revenue of $62.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is an increase from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 19th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is 33.09%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $293.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $341.00 to $384.00 in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $371.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, July 16th. ValuEngine cut UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $343.00 to $353.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. UnitedHealth Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $338.46.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UNH. Orser Capital Management LLC raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Vigilare Wealth Management acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $260,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 174,490 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $51,298,000 after purchasing an additional 8,871 shares during the last quarter. Ellington Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $235,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $941,000. 86.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

