United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Sold by Busey Wealth Management

Busey Wealth Management reduced its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 12.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,302 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the first quarter worth $28,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 69.5% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 300 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 104.8% in the second quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 342 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Carol B. Tome acquired 10,100 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $99.33 per share, with a total value of $1,003,233.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,294,865.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

UPS stock opened at $118.72 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $102.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.03, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.30. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.00 and a fifty-two week high of $125.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.06.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $18.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.17 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 152.81% and a net margin of 5.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 5.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $119.00 to $101.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Barclays lowered shares of United Parcel Service from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $101.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $124.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $101.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.10.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

