United Continental (NASDAQ:UAL) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.18 EPS

United Continental (NASDAQ:UAL) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The transportation company reported ($9.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($9.13) by ($0.18), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. United Continental had a negative return on equity of 14.23% and a negative net margin of 5.25%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.21 EPS.

NASDAQ:UAL opened at $31.67 on Thursday. United Continental has a 52 week low of $17.80 and a 52 week high of $95.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.91 and a 200 day moving average of $46.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Several brokerages have commented on UAL. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of United Continental in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of United Continental from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of United Continental from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays downgraded shares of United Continental from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of United Continental from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.75.

United Continental Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. It transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional operations. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 1,329 aircraft.

