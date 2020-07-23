United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $149.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.00 million. United Community Banks had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 23.12%.

UCBI stock opened at $18.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.38 and a 200-day moving average of $22.12. United Community Banks has a fifty-two week low of $14.95 and a fifty-two week high of $31.66.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.25%.

In other news, Director Thomas A. Richlovsky acquired 4,000 shares of United Community Banks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.49 per share, with a total value of $77,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,960. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded United Community Banks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 4th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on United Community Banks from $23.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded United Community Banks from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.70.

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the bank holding company for United Community Bank that provides retail and corporate banking services to individuals and businesses. It offers various deposit accounts, such as checking accounts, savings and time deposits accounts, NOW accounts, money market deposits, and certificates of deposit.

