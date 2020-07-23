Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Sold by Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 68.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,727 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 6,021 shares during the quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UNP. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth about $1,302,925,000. Capital International Investors increased its position in Union Pacific by 301.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,078,817 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,279,779,000 after purchasing an additional 5,313,937 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Union Pacific by 116.1% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,475,928 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $913,360,000 after purchasing an additional 3,478,627 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Union Pacific by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 24,301,544 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,427,490,000 after purchasing an additional 2,783,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Union Pacific by 102.7% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,746,433 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $528,397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897,913 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.93% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on Union Pacific from $215.00 to $169.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $185.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. UBS Group raised Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $156.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $178.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Cfra reduced their price target on Union Pacific from $190.00 to $172.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Union Pacific has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $174.04.

UNP stock opened at $179.38 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market cap of $121.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.06. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $105.08 and a 12-month high of $188.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $171.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $164.21.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 34.15% and a net margin of 27.85%. The business’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.93 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th were paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 46.30%.

In related news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.08, for a total transaction of $855,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,477,548.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 4,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.00, for a total value of $774,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,730,784. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

