UBS Group Reiterates Neutral Rating for Antofagasta (LON:ANTO)

Antofagasta (LON:ANTO)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by stock analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Antofagasta from GBX 740 ($9.11) to GBX 725 ($8.92) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Antofagasta from GBX 860 ($10.58) to GBX 870 ($10.71) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Antofagasta from GBX 790 ($9.72) to GBX 760 ($9.35) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Antofagasta from GBX 950 ($11.69) to GBX 1,000 ($12.31) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Antofagasta currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 887.14 ($10.92).

LON ANTO opened at GBX 1,033.50 ($12.72) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.33, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 931.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 842.62. Antofagasta has a 52-week low of GBX 9.20 ($0.11) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,045.50 ($12.87).

Antofagasta plc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and mining of copper properties in Chile. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, Zaldívar, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport segments. The company produces copper concentrates containing by-products, such as molybdenum, gold, and silver; and copper cathodes.

