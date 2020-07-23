U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,021,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 99,092 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.13% of U.S. Bancorp worth $74,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 58.1% during the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.54% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on USB shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Cfra reduced their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.89.

USB stock opened at $36.26 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.52. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $28.36 and a 12 month high of $61.11. The company has a market cap of $54.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 11.82%. U.S. Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.63%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 38.71%.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

