Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) Stock Holdings Increased by Westside Investment Management Inc.

Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) by 149.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,545 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 925 shares during the quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Twitter were worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Twitter during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $224,219,000. Kingstown Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Twitter during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,840,000. AO Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Twitter during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,700,000. Aristotle Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Twitter by 5.8% during the first quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 16,142,958 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $396,471,000 after purchasing an additional 888,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Twitter by 1,370.7% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 910,204 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $22,355,000 after purchasing an additional 848,314 shares during the last quarter. 72.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Twitter alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on TWTR. Cfra raised Twitter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $38.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Twitter from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Twitter from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Twitter from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on Twitter from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.46.

In related news, insider Michael Montano sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.81, for a total value of $62,667.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 10,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.57, for a total transaction of $290,312.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 89,334 shares of company stock valued at $2,715,386 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TWTR opened at $36.94 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.98 billion, a PE ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 0.79. Twitter Inc has a 1 year low of $20.00 and a 1 year high of $45.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.61. The company has a current ratio of 11.93, a quick ratio of 11.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The social networking company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.12. Twitter had a net margin of 36.39% and a return on equity of 3.22%. The company had revenue of $807.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $773.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Twitter Inc will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Twitter Profile

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

Featured Story: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Twitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.