Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO) CEO Jeff Lawson Sells 35,000 Shares of Stock

Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO) CEO Jeff Lawson sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.80, for a total value of $8,953,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Jeff Lawson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 18th, Jeff Lawson sold 35,000 shares of Twilio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.79, for a total value of $7,447,650.00.

On Friday, May 15th, Jeff Lawson sold 35,000 shares of Twilio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.80, for a total value of $6,573,000.00.

TWLO stock opened at $262.05 on Thursday. Twilio Inc has a 1 year low of $68.06 and a 1 year high of $271.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $218.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $146.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 7.50 and a current ratio of 7.50. The firm has a market cap of $36.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -97.06 and a beta of 1.66.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.17. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.07% and a negative net margin of 28.85%. The firm had revenue of $364.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. Twilio’s quarterly revenue was up 56.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Twilio Inc will post -1.6 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TWLO shares. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Twilio in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Northland Securities increased their target price on Twilio from $170.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Twilio from $160.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Twilio from $137.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Twilio in a report on Friday, May 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.10.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Liberty One Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Twilio during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Twilio by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 662,184 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $145,296,000 after purchasing an additional 147,591 shares in the last quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management acquired a new stake in Twilio during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Twilio by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 19,176 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,208,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Railway Pension Investments Ltd grew its position in shares of Twilio by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 126,954 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,856,000 after acquiring an additional 17,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

About Twilio

Twilio Inc provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. The company's programmable communications cloud provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

