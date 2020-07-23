Turquoise Hill Resources (TSE:TRQ) Price Target Raised to C$2.50

Turquoise Hill Resources (TSE:TRQ) (NYSE:TRQ) had its price target boosted by Canaccord Genuity from C$2.25 to C$2.50 in a research note published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

TRQ has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Eight Capital reduced their price target on Turquoise Hill Resources from C$2.00 to C$1.80 in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. CIBC upped their price target on Turquoise Hill Resources from C$0.80 to C$0.85 in a research report on Sunday, May 17th. TD Securities upped their price target on Turquoise Hill Resources from C$1.70 to C$1.95 and gave the stock a speculative buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on Turquoise Hill Resources from C$2.00 to C$1.75 in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th.

Get Turquoise Hill Resources alerts:

Turquoise Hill Resources stock opened at C$1.16 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 billion and a PE ratio of -11.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.03, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 3.72. Turquoise Hill Resources has a one year low of C$0.43 and a one year high of C$1.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$1.03 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.83.

Turquoise Hill Resources (TSE:TRQ) (NYSE:TRQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$175.40 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Turquoise Hill Resources will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Turquoise Hill Resources Company Profile

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company explores for copper, gold, silver, and molybdenum deposits. It primarily develops and operates the Oyu Tolgoi mine located in the southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd.

Featured Story: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Turquoise Hill Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turquoise Hill Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.